Club-level cricketer Karan Tiwari dies by suicide

In a shocking incident, a club-level cricketer Karan Tiwari died by suicide in the Malad suburbs of Mumbai.

The 27-year-old Tiwari was upset as he could not make it into the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Tiwari was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his Malad (East) flat on Monday night.

One of his friends told the police that he was upset as he could not break into the IPL.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and investigations are in progress.

A bowler, Tiwari was referred to as ‘Mumbai’s Dale Steyn’ .

Tiwari had earlier bowled in the nets to a few IPL teams at the Wankhede Stadium. He was looking to get into a state-level team. However, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rules, a cricketer is eligible to get selected in the IPL auction only if he has represented his state at any age group.

The 2020 season of the IPL is set to begin on September 19 in the UAE.

The 13th edition of IPL was slated to start on 29 March but the BCCI had to postpone the annual tournament in wake of Covid-19 outbreak in India.