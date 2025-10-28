<p>Rohit As the debate over One-day International (ODI) career of senior pros -- <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-sharma">Rohit Sharma </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/virat-kohli">Virat Kohli</a> -- continues, former South African captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ab-de-villiers">AB de Villiers </a>has weighed his support for the superstar duo bu saying they are a "generational combo" of talent and cricket fans should celebrate the remainder of their glorious careers.</p><p>De Villiers also went to the extent of terming the critics of the two Indian batters as "cockroaches".</p>.Koi 'Ro-Ko' Na: In triumph and retirement, Rohit and Kohli stick together.<p>Rohit and who had called it quits from Test cricket and T20Is, had made their international comebacks during the recent ODI series in Australia, which India lost 1-2.</p><p>In what is likely to be their last tour of Australia, both Kohli and Rohit walked off on a high, with Rohit winning Player of the Series award after scores of 73 and 121 not out in the last two matches while Kohli made 74 in the third ODI at Sydney.</p>.Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli buy time with Sydney super show .<p>"Rohit, another hundred…. Back in the runs (is) the Biscotti, going strong and I'm looking forward to what's sort of ahead," de Villiers posted on his Facebook page.</p><p>"I honestly just think, if you're a fan of cricket, it's just really time to celebrate players like these. It's not often players like these come across our paths. It's a generational combo of talent that we've here, and it's really necessary for us to celebrate them and to enjoy the last few years, however long they last," he added.</p>.Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli steal the show as India defeat Australia in 3rd ODI.<p>De Villiers also lashed out at the critics of the star duo. </p><p>"I don't know what it is about people. I'm not sure if I can call them people. Cockroaches climbing out of their holes as soon as players get towards the backend of their careers. Why?," he asked.</p><p>"Why do you want to pour negative energy into players that have given their lives literally for their country and this beautiful game of cricket? This is the perfect time to celebrate them (and) not now when they've done well."</p><p>"They've taken a lot of criticism in the last few months. Everyone is just trying to push them down for what reason, I've no idea," he added.</p><p>De Villiers hoped those who criticise Kohli and Rohit are not many.</p><p>"Obviously, I'm referring to the minority because I think the majority of people celebrate Rohit and Virat and their incredible careers. And it's a fantastic time to celebrate them once again," he said. </p><p>After the ODI series loss, India will now lock horns with the Australia in a five-match T20 series which starts in Canberra on Wednesday (October 29). </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>