Contribution doesn't mean 100 in each game: Rahane on his form

Ajinkya Rahane was not amused with questions related to his poor form, insisting that concerns about his lean patch are unfounded and contribution doesn't mean a Test hundred in every game.

Rahane, who averages 19 in 11 Test matches this year, seemed under visible pressure as he reasoned that even a "30, 40 or 50" from a specialist top-order batter would be an acceptable contribution provided the team wins.

"Not concerned about my form. My job is to contribute as much as possible for my team. Contribution doesn't mean that you need to score 100 in each game. Scores of 30, 40, 50 per innings are also important contributions," Rahane said ahead of the first Test against New Zealand.

While he won't admit it, Rahane knows that a poor string of scores in Kanpur and Mumbai can land him on a sticky place as far as selection for the away South Africa series is concerned.

His thoughts on the future was 'Que Sera Sera' (whatever will be will be).

"I am not too much bothered about what's going to happen in future. Whatever has to happen in future will happen and I have to stay in the moment, to give my best in that particular moment."

But is it possible that one can segregate the batter and the leader?

"When I am batting, only batting is my focus and staying in the moment. It's as simple as that. When we are fielding, I am thinking about what sort of gameplans and strategies we have."

