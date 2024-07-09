Could Jay Shah become the new ICC Chairman? Suspense continues till November elections

Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secrerary Jay Shah has always remained tight-lipped about a potential move to become International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman, there are reports that he could get the top job, but only if he wishes so.
The Dubai-based ICC will have its Annual Conference in Colombo from July 19 to 22, but the new Chairman's election is due only in November.
As per a report by Cricbuzz, the current incumbent—New Zealand's Greg Barclay—is eligible for another term.
With the Kiwi having won with Jay Shah's support last time around, international media is speculating that in case the latter throws his hat in the ring, Barclay will opt out, ensuring a smooth sail for the Indian for the top job.
Jay Shah, the son of India's Home Minister Amit Shah, has been serving as BCCI Secretary since 2019 and also heads the Asian Cricket Council.
There are also rumours that if Jay Shah becomes the chairman of cricket's global governing body, then there is a possibility of ICC moving its headquarters from Dubai to Mumbai -- the cradle of Indian cricket.
However, there is another school of thought which thinks that Jay Shah is more keen to become the president of BCCI in the long run.
But then there is a chance that he could take up the ICC job first and later take up the BCCI job.
In the past, there have been instances when Indians have been at the helm of ICC and then returned to head the BCCI, a case in point being Jagmohan Dalmiya.
It may be recalled that the ICC had amended the ICC chairman’s tenure from three terms of two years each to two terms of three years each.
As per the publication, If elected, Shah will serve a three-year term as ICC chairman, after which he will be eligible to become the president of the BCCI in 2028.
Indian cricket has been riding a high wave of success in recent times culminating with the triumph of the national team in the ICC T20 World Cup held in USA and the West Indies.
So, will an Indian be again occupying the highest chair in world cricket? For now the suspense continues. -- at least for three more months-- till then the ball is in Jay Shah's court firmly!
