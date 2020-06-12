COVID-19: After Sri Lanka, BCCI calls off Zimbabwe tour

The BCCI on Friday called off Indian cricket team's short tour of Zimbabwe in August due to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Follow live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here
The announcement was on expected lines after Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Thursday that India's limited overs tour in June-July was postponed indefinitely.
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the Indian Cricket Team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COVID-19," BCCI secetary Jay Shah said in a statement.
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths
"Team India was originally scheduled to travel to the island nation from 24th June 2020 for three ODIs and as many T20Is and to Zimbabwe for a series comprising three ODIs starting 22nd August 2020," Shah added.
The Indian team is yet to resume training and the camp is unlikely to take place before July. The players will take around six weeks to be match ready.
Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns
Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India: chairman
Black Lives Matter protests: where next?
Can a vaccine made of mosquito spit stop next epidemic?
India reminds Nepal its assistance amid border dispute
Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong
'Low COVID-19 prevalence, but more people susceptible'
COVID-19 risks pushing millions into child labour: UN
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day