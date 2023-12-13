Cricket Australia expects Khawaja to abide by rules in Gaza support

Perth: Cricket Australia said on Wednesday they backed Usman Khawaja's right to express his support for the people of Gaza but expected him to conform to International Cricket Council (ICC) rules banning displays on his playing equipment.

Batter Khawaja had the messages "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" written on his boots in the colours of the Palestinian flag in Tuesday's training for the first test against Pakistan.

According to Australian media reports, the Pakistan-born opener intended to wear the boots during the match, which starts at Perth Stadium on Thursday.

"We support the right of our players to express personal opinions, but the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages which we expect the players to uphold," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza in response to the deadly Oct. 7 cross-border attacks by Hamas has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.