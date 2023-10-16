Cricket among five sports included in 2028 Olympic programme

Mumbai: Cricket was on Monday officially included in the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, marking the sport's return to the Summer Games after 123 years.

Besides cricket, which will be played in T20 format, the other sports approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during its 141st session, were squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse and flag football.

"The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session. Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28," posted the IOC on X, formerly Twitter.