Dasun Shanaka shines as Sri Lanka reach 396

Dasun Shanaka hit an aggressive 66 not out before Sri Lanka were bowled out for 396 on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

Shanaka, 29, playing in his first Test in more than three years, and with a previous highest score of 17 in three appearances, hit three fours and five sixes in his 87-ball innings.

Shanaka capitalised on some loose bowling, particularly by fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who conceded 28 runs in four overs as well as twice bowling bouncers which sailed over wicketkeeper and captain Quinton de Kock's head for four byes.

Shanaka reached his fifty with a pull for six off Nortje and two balls later slashed Nortje for another six over third man.

South African new cap Lutho Sipamla, coming on as second change in the morning, wrapped up the innings with three wickets in 11 balls to finish with four for 76.