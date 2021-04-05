De Kock's 'fielding': Panenka, but make it cricket?

The second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa created a frenzy over ICC's regulations.

In a move that dances on the fine line between what is acceptable in cricket and what is not, South Africa's Quinton de Kock opted for a cheeky distraction to end Fakhar Zaman's innings. The former held his hand out pointing towards the bowler suggesting the fielder to throw at the latter. However, the fielder had already thrown the ball to the wicketkeeper. The hand gesture of de Kock confused Zaman, who slowed down while running towards the striker's end. His false sense of security was then taken advantage of by de Kock and he was run out for 193.

What de Kock did has similarities to a move in football called 'panenka' which allows tricking the opponent to score. When a footballer takes a 'panenka penalty', they trick the goalkeeper by making their footwork seem like they are aiming to shoot the ball on either left or right side of the goalpost. In reality, they are confusing the goalkeeper who prepares to defend one side of the goal and is therefore not prepared for the ball to land in the centre of the goal after it is kicked lightly, causing it to rise and fall.

The issue is — panenka penalties are allowed in football and there are players like Sergio Ramos who use the technique as a trademark, but cricket does not allow 'fake fielding' as it violates an ICC rule.

The rule in question, Law 41.5.1 (Unfair Play Law), stated by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), reads: It is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.

Law 41.5.1 states: “It is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball”#MCCLawspic.twitter.com/gUXoBM9ZJ5 — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) April 4, 2021

What makes the rule ambiguous is that it is open for interpretation by the umpire.

In a 2017 interview with ESPNcricinfo, MCC’s Laws of Cricket manager Fraser Stewart said, "As with any law like this, it is always going to be for the umpires to decide what is ‘deliberate’ and what is 'deception'".

Hence, netizens too turned into umpires and gave their verdict on the cheeky move by de Kock.

Pakistan lost the second ODI by 17 runs. Interestingly, Zaman does not harbour any ill feelings despite having de Kock put a questionable end to his outstanding performance.

“The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he’d started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don’t think it’s Quinton’s fault,” he was quoted telling ESPNCricinfo after the match.