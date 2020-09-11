Deepak Chahar gets BCCI clearance to start training

Deepak Chahar gets BCCI clearance to start training

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Sep 11 2020, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 16:34 ist

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar will start training from Friday, having got the necessary BCCI clearance following his recovery from Covid-19.

Chahar, who entered the team's bio-bubble on Wednesday after returning two negative tests, had to undergo a cardiovascular test as per BCCI protocol before he could hit the nets.

"He will start training from today. He has got necessary clearance from BCCI. The team is training hard and in good shape. We are looking forward to our first game," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

Last year's runners-up CSK faces defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19.

Another player, a batsman, who was tested positive shortly after the team's arrival in Dubai, will be tested on Saturday.

CSK were the last team to start training after 13 members of their contingent tested positive. Another setback was Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

"We will miss our senior players but at the same time, it is an opportunity for others to stand up and prove themselves. We are confident of doing the job well with what we have," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Deepak Chahar
Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2020
IPL
Indian Premier League
BCCI

What's Brewing

World's largest digital camera unveiled

World's largest digital camera unveiled

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

 