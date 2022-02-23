Chahar, Surya Kumar ruled out of India-SL T20I series

Deepak Chahar, Surya Kumar Yadav ruled out of India-Sri Lanka T20I series

Chahar suffered an injury to his right quadriceps while bowling against West Indies

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 23 2022, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 13:16 ist
The duo sustained injuries. Credit: BCCI Photo

In-form India batter Surya Kumar Yadav was on Wednesday ruled out of the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka owing to a hairline fracture on his hand.

The series starts here on Thursday and Yadav's injury was confirmed to PTI by a BCCI source before the Board issued an official statement.

Yadav, who was adjudged Player of the Series in the preceding T20Is against the West Indies, is the second Indian player to be forced out of the Sri Lanka series after pacer Deepak Chahar.

Chahar was ruled out of the games in Lucknow and Dharamsala after picking up a hamstring injury.

"Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling while Surya Kumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in the statement.

"They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries," he added.

The 31-year-old Yadav was seen at India's practice session on Tuesday.

The BCCI has not named any replacements for the two injured players as options are available with the remaining squad.

Earlier, the BCCI had announced that Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant would be rested for the series against Sri Lanka.

The T20I rubber against the West Indies was India's first in a packed calendar in the build-up to the World Cup and they now take on Sri Lanka in an identical three-match contest followed by two Tests in Mohali and Bengaluru.

India's updated squad for T20I series:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
Sri Lanka
Deepak Chahar
Suryakumar Yadav
T20

What's Brewing

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

 