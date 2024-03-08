Devdutt Padikkal hits fifty on Test debut against England

Devdutt Padikkal shone on his Test debut with a blazing fifty on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala on Friday.
The 23-year-old batter from Karnataka showcased an aggressive brand of cricket that left spectators and commentators alike in awe.
In a series that had already seen four debutants, the southpaw-old became the fifth newcomer after Rajat Patidar was ruled out on the opening morning of the match.
Padikkal had became the 25th player from Karnataka to play Test cricket.
