Dhawan to lead India in ODI series against West Indies

Dhawan to lead India in away ODI series against West Indies; Rohit, Kohli among those rested

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the series

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 06 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 16:13 ist
All the three games will be played in Port of Spain. Credit: AFP Photo

Shikhar Dhawan was on Wednesday named India captain for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning on July 22 in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the series.

The senior selection committee of the BCCI named a 16-member Indian team for the ODIs.

All the three games will be played in Port of Spain.

After the ODIs, India will play five T20Is against the West Indies in the Caribbean and the United States, the squad for which is yet to be announced.

The Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Sports News
West Indies
BCCI

What's Brewing

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

How to make the perfect pizza

How to make the perfect pizza

 