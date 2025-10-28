Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cyclone Montha Updates | Heavy rain, strong wind in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha; train and flight services cancelled

As many as 16 districts in Andhra Pradesh are on a red alert; vulnerable population shifted to safer locations
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 04:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 04:19 IST
India NewsCycloneIndiaAndhra Pardesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us