Dhoni's batting was spectacular and lone positive on tough day: Stephen Fleming

Was waiting for a long time to perform: Khaleel

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed's burst with the new ball put CSK on the backfoot from the outset.

"I was waiting for a long time to perform for the team. When I started, I realised I was getting good swing, so I just backed it up and didn't allow the opposition any chance," said Ahmed.

"The more you play, the more you understand your game. The same happened with me as I have been playing continuously for six months, I got to understand my game plans, my body and managing to play in small niggles."