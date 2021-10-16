Disney+ Hotstar to stream warm-up matches of T20 World Cup

Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday said it will exclusively live stream all the warm-up matches of the top 8 teams in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup along with the main event matches, which are slated to start from October 17.
The warm-up fixtures amongst top eight teams will be played over two days, October 18 and 20, Disney+ Hotstar said in a statement.
Post warm-up matches, India will begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai in a Super12 Group 2 stage clash on October 24, it added.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru
NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic
In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion
Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies
Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films
Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere
T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch
Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?
China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond