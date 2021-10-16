Disney+ Hotstar to stream warm-up matches of T20 WC

Disney+ Hotstar to stream warm-up matches of T20 World Cup

The warm-up fixtures amongst top eight teams will be played over two days, October 18 and 20

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 16 2021, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 19:00 ist
Pakistani cricketers warm up during a team practice session at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. Credit: AFP File Photo

Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday said it will exclusively live stream all the warm-up matches of the top 8 teams in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup along with the main event matches, which are slated to start from October 17.

The warm-up fixtures amongst top eight teams will be played over two days, October 18 and 20, Disney+ Hotstar said in a statement.

Post warm-up matches, India will begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai in a Super12 Group 2 stage clash on October 24, it added.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Disney+Hotstar
Warm-up game
Cricket
T20 World Cup
Sports News

What's Brewing

Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru

Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

 