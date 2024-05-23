Doesn't exactly 'fit into my lifestyle', says Ponting as he turns down India head coach offer

Ponting, who recently completed seven seasons as the head coach of Delhi Capitals IPL franchise, has been Australia's interim T20 coach in the past. He did not say whether the feelers for the India position came from the BCCI.

"There were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it", Ponting told the ICC.

"I'd love to be a senior coach of a national team, but with the other things that I have in my life and wanting to have a bit of time at home... everyone knows if you take a job working with the Indian team, you can't be involved in an IPL team, so it would take that out of it as well."