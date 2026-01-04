<p>Bengaluru: When Virat Kohli turned up to play a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi against Railways last season, it felt like time had briefly turned back. The Arun Jaitley Stadium was bursting at the seams, buzzing with energy that is rarely seen at domestic games these days. Kohli hadn’t featured in a Ranji match for over a decade, and his return transformed a routine fixture into a festive celebration. Fans packed the stands, cameras followed every move and the atmosphere resembled an international match rather than a domestic contest.</p>.<p>A similar scene played out recently during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Rohit Sharma, another former India captain, walked out for Mumbai in Jaipur, and thousands of fans poured into the Sawai Mansingh Stadium just to catch a glimpse of one of the country’s most celebrated cricketers. Once again, it was an unusual sight for a domestic one-day game, where crowds are typically modest and attention is limited.</p>.<p>Kohli, too, made himself available for Delhi’s first couple of matches in Bengaluru. Unfortunately, fans there were left disappointed when City police denied permission to host the games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, robbing them of a chance to see the star batter in action.</p>.<p>Much of this renewed buzz around domestic cricket can be traced back to the BCCI’s directive that makes appearances in domestic tournaments mandatory for centrally contracted players, subject to conditions. As a result, Vijay Hazare Trophy venues across the country are seeing a healthy presence of India internationals representing their states. That, in turn, has drawn crowds of varying sizes but almost always larger than what domestic cricket has grown accustomed to. In many ways, it feels like a throwback to an earlier era, when domestic matches routinely attracted packed audiences.</p>.<p>But cricket, like everything else, has evolved. There was a time when television itself was a luxury and live broadcasts were rare. Cricket wasn’t available at the click of a button or streamed endlessly across platforms. The volume of matches was limited, and fans latched on to every opportunity to watch the game live. Seeing legends like GR Vishwanath or Sunil Gavaskar in a domestic fixture didn’t require elaborate planning or expensive tickets; it could be as simple as taking an afternoon off and walking into a nearby ground.</p>.<p>For years, Test cricket was the only format that truly mattered. One-day internationals slowly gained prominence, and the idea of a year-round cricket wasn’t in vogue. There was no sense of saturation or a feeling of overkill. The calendar was lighter and players weren’t stretched to their limits across formats and leagues. </p>.<p>The reluctance of modern-day cricketers, especially those who juggle multiple formats, is understandable. The mental and physical toll of international cricket is immense, and with little breathing space between assignments, one can hardly begrudge players for skipping domestic cricket now and then. That said, a complete shunning of the domestic game is harder to justify.</p>.<p>Over the course of a career, there are several opportunities for international cricketers to turn out for their state teams.</p>.<p>If nothing else, it is a way of acknowledging the system that shaped them. The value of a Kohli or a Rohit in a state team’s dressing room cannot be measured in runs or results. Young cricketers learn simply by watching how they go about their work. Their preparation, discipline and mindset offer lessons on what it takes not just to reach the international level, but to stay there for years.Former Karnataka and Vidarbha batter Ganesh Satish, who shared a dressing room with Rahul Dravid, speaks from experience. Dravid, famously, rarely missed an opportunity to play for Karnataka.</p>.<p>“It makes a big difference to young cricketers,” Satish says. “Just watching him prepare, the level of intensity, the insights he shared... It was incredible. I remember a game against Punjab when we were discussing Manpreet Goni. We spoke about the bounce he generated because of his height, but Rahul said it was the full ball that was more dangerous. It may sound simple, but those observations come only with experience.”</p>.<p>Satish recalls batting with Dravid as well. “The way he approached each over, each bowler was a lesson you can only learn by being in his presence, not by watching him on TV.”</p>.<p>Another former Karnataka cricketers B Akhil goes a step forward.</p>.<p>“We had absolute role models to follow (in Karnataka side) when we were youngsters,” he notes. “You can’t think of bigger role models than Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Javagal Srinath or Venkatesh Prasad... I am not sure if we have cricketers of similar pedigree now. Their commitment to Karnataka cricket was absolute. “They were not just great cricketers, but equally great human beings. Their humility, despite being such big stars, kept us grounded. Cricket-wise you couldn’t have asked for bigger guides. There was so much to learn whenever they played with us, but I would value their conduct even more. It helps you beyond your playing career,” he offers. </p>.<p>Rohit and Kohli, now active only in ODIs, may not appreciate the idea of being “forced” to play domestic cricket. Kohli may well be right when he says a few hours of practice is enough for him to get into shape after so many years at the top. Still, every player who has risen through the domestic structure carries some responsibility to give back. Not out of obligation alone, but to keep the system vibrant, competitive and relevant for the next generation.</p>.<p>There is also the fans’ perspective to consider. Cricket today is everywhere -- on televisions, phones and streaming platforms. International stars are more accessible than ever, yet their physical presence in domestic matches has become rarer, and therefore more special. That is why Kohli turning up for a Ranji Trophy game or Rohit pulling on Mumbai colours in the Vijay Hazare Trophy triggers such frenzy. Those moments are reminders that domestic cricket still finds resonance with the public. And when the biggest names show up, that pull only grows stronger.</p>