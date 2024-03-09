Dravid bats for trimming domestic cricket

"I’ve heard the same as well. I saw some of the comments Shardul, I think, made," Dravid said, answering a pointed question. "In fact some of the boys who’ve come into the team as well comment about how tough the domestic schedule is, especially in a country like India with the amount of travel involved. So yeah, we need to hear the players. That’s a very important thing in a lot of these things. You need to hear your players, because they are the ones going through the grind and putting their bodies on the line, and if there are enough voices saying that, then yeah, I think there’s some need to look at it, and see how we can manage our schedules."