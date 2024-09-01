Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from cricket; CPL 2024 to be Caribbean all-rounder's last tournament

"It’s been a great journey. Today I would like to announce my retirement from @cplt20. This season will be my last one ☝️ and I’m looking forward to a playing my final professional tournament in front of my Caribbean ppl! @tkriders - where it all started for me and will end with my team that I help built from scratch!," Bravo wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

The 40-year-old Trinidadian cricketer is the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket.

More to follow...