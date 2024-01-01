Elgar hoping to sign off on a high

South Africa’s young side can expect something of a backlash in conditions that will be a little less intimidating than in Pretoria and where a chastised Indian side have promised a better performance.

Captain Rohit Sharma fended off home criticism by pointing out previous success away from home. "We might have put in this performance here, but don't forget what we did in Australia and England," he said.

"We won the series in Australia on the back of our batting. We drew the series in England through our batting and bowling both. These performances can happen. It doesn't mean we don't know how to bat outside India. Sometimes the opposition performs better than us,” he told reporters

India will likely have all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returning after upper back spasms kept him out of the first Test and could make other changes among their under performing seamers.

South Africa are unbeaten in six previous Tests at Newlands against India but face a tough examination despite being in a buoyant mood after their success in the Boxing Day test.

“We’ve proven that we can produce players, but sometimes we are too humble as a group. We are so quick to talk up other players and we don’t give our players enough credit,” said coach Shukri Conrad in an effort to pump up his players even further.