England 183 all out against India on Day 1 of 1st Test

AFP
AFP, Nottingham,
  • Aug 04 2021, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 22:01 ist
England's Dominic Sibley (C) loses hiw wicket to India's Mohammed Shami for 18 on the first day of the first Test cricket match of the India Tour of England 2021 between England and India at the Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire. Credit: AFP Photo

India dismissed England for just 183 on the opening day of the first Test at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah, who struck with the fifth ball of the match to remove Rory Burns for one of four ducks in the innings, took 4-46 in 20.4 overs, with fellow paceman Mohammed Shami also bowling well for his 3-28 in 17 overs.

England captain Joe Root, who won the toss, top-scored with 64 and was the only batsman to pass 30, with Yorkshire team-mate Jonny Bairstow making 29 on his Test return.

England lost six wickets for 22 runs slumping from 138-3 to 160-9 but the increasingly overcast conditions that saw the floodlights switched on promised to be challenging for India's batsmen as well.

The hosts were without Ben Stokes after it was announced Friday the England all-rounder was taking an indefinite break from cricket to "prioritise his mental health".

This is the first of a five-Test series.

