England become first team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match

The previous record for runs on the first day was the 494 Australia accumulated against South Africa in Sydney in 1910

AFP, Rawalpindi,
  • Dec 01 2022, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 17:44 ist
England's captain Ben Stokes plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Credit: AFP Photo

England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match Thursday, putting Pakistan to the sword in Rawalpindi.

Four English batsmen scored centuries as the tourists cantered to 506-4 at the close of play.

The previous record for runs on the first day was the 494 Australia accumulated against South Africa in Sydney in 1910.

More than 500 runs in a day has only been achieved on four other occasions -- three times by England and once by Sri Lanka -- but never on the opening day of a Test.

The record is the 588 England ran up on day two of a test against India in 1936.

