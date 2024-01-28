England blessed to have this Pope

An avenue opened in the summer of 2022 when Stokes took charge of the Test team. Pope instantly dialled his skipper and offered to bat at the vacant number three slot although he had not batted in that position. It was the only way back for him and he didn’t want to let go. Stokes and McCullum not only handed the opportunity but even bestowed vice-captaincy on him later on. Pope proved why the duo believe in him so much.