England hold out for draw in fourth Ashes Test

England batted out the final day of the fourth Ashes Test to frustrate Australia and secure a thrilling draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Australia lead the series 3-0 after big wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. The fifth test will be a day-night match in Hobart starting on Friday.
