England hold out for draw in fourth Ashes Test

Australia lead the five-match series 3-0

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Jan 09 2022, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 13:31 ist
Australian players celebrate the dismissal of Johnny Bairstow. Credit: AFP Photo

England batted out the final day of the fourth Ashes Test to frustrate Australia and secure a thrilling draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Australia lead the series 3-0 after big wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. The fifth test will be a day-night match in Hobart starting on Friday.

Sports News
Ashes
Australia
England

