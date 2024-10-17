Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

England stutter in victory pursuit in Test against Pakistan, hosts in charge

Salman Agha, dropped twice early in his knock, smashed a belligerent 63 as Pakistan posted 221 all out in their second innings in the spin-dominated contest.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 14:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 14:23 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsPakistanEnglandTest match

Follow us on :

Follow Us