England team fined 40% match fee for slow over-rate

England team fined 40% match fee for slow over-rate

ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after Joe Root's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Jun 07 2021, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 20:17 ist
On-field umpires Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Mike Burns levelled the charge against the home team. Credit: Reuters Photo

England have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's, the ICC said on Monday.

ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after Joe Root's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," an ICC release stated.

Root pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Mike Burns levelled the charge against the home team. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

England vs New Zealand
England
New Zealand cricket
New Zealand
ICC
Richard Kettleborough
Joe Root
fine imposed
sports
Cricket

What's Brewing

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

 