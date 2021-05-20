England's Jofra Archer to undergo surgery on sore elbow

England's Jofra Archer to undergo surgery on sore elbow

Archer was already ruled out of England's two-test series against New Zealand starting next month due to pain in his elbow

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 20 2021, 21:19 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 21:19 ist
England's paceman Jofra Archer. Credit: AFP Photo

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to undergo surgery on his troublesome right elbow on Friday, the country's cricket board (ECB) said.

Archer was already ruled out of England's two-test series against New Zealand starting next month due to pain in his elbow.

The 26-year-old returned to action for county side Sussex against Kent last week in a bid to regain match fitness but he only bowled five overs in Kent's second innings due to pain in the elbow.

"England and Sussex bowler Jofra Archer has been reviewed by a medical consultant in respect of his right elbow soreness. He will now proceed to surgery tomorrow," the ECB said in a statement on Thursday.

The ECB did not give a timeframe on the Barbados-born paceman's return with England set to host India in August.

Archer also had surgery in March to remove a glass fragment from a tendon in his right hand, an injury he sustained in January when an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

Fellow fast bowler Stuart Broad said Archer was "frustrated" with his nagging injury but is determined to be fit for the Twenty20 World Cup in India and the Ashes series against Australia later this year

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

England
ECB
Jofra Archer
Cricket

What's Brewing

Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills

Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills

Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971

Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971

Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies

Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies

ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'

ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'

Is it to ethical to pay Americans to get jabs?

Is it to ethical to pay Americans to get jabs?

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

 