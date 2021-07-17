England's Liam Livingstone in T20 World Cup frame after stunning century

Liam Livingstone could yet force his way into England's first-choice XI at this year's Twenty20 World Cup after his stunning century against Pakistan, assistant coach Paul Collingwood said on Saturday.

Livingstone hit England's quickest T20 hundred, off just 42 balls, including nine sixes, in a 31-run defeat by Pakistan in Nottingham on Friday.

His previous highest score in four T20 international innings was 29 not out but his tour de force at Trent Bridge may make the 27-year-old Livingstone tough to ignore at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October.

He now has two more chances to impress in a three-match T20 series against Pakistan that continues at Headingley on Sunday before finishing at Old Trafford, Livingstone's Lancashire home ground, on Tuesday.

"He's put his hand up, it's as simple as that," Collingwood told reporters.

"You can't do any more than what he's done," added the former England all-rounder, in charge of the squad while head coach Chris Silverwood takes a break.

"He's got two more opportunities over the next two games. It's very hard not to pick a guy if he's played like that.

"I think the innings he played is as exciting as we've seen in an English shirt for some time."

Collingwood, England's captain when they won the 2010 World Twenty20 with a team featuring gifted batsman Kevin Pietersen, was in no doubt of the calibre of Livingstone's century -- and what it might mean for an already strong England white-ball top order.

"You think you've got a real powerful unit there and then Liam does something like that," Collingwood said.

"It's adding something special. That is a scary batting line-up."

For all Livingstone's natural talent, Friday's innings was about more than 'slogging' as Collingwood acknowledged.

"It's not just a God-given gift that he's got, he puts a lot of hard work and effort into it," he said. "He's very thoughtful and analyses quite a lot.

"As much as people might think that he just stands there and swings, there's a lot of thought that goes into his game, there's a lot of skill that goes in and hard work as well.

"And it's not just his power-hitting, it's also what he gives with the ball. He's very much a modern T20 cricketer.

"He can bowl leg-spin and off-spin, depending on whether he's bowling against right or left-handed batsmen, and he's an exceptional fielder. As an overall package, these are the kind of players that you want to draw upon."

Meanwhile, Collingwood confirmed Jos Buttler would return to the side at Headingley following a calf injury to reclaim his opening spot from Dawid Malan.

But whether England will recall Adil Rashid on his Yorkshire home ground, after rival leg-spinner Matt Parkinson bowled four wicketless overs for a costly 47 runs on Friday, remains uncertain.

"It's a balance," said Collingwood. "Of course Adil will come back into the frame, but it's still important to see what Parky can do."