Ex-Ranji Trophy player Suresh Kumar found dead in house

A former Ranji trophy player, M Suresh Kumar was found dead in his house on Friday night, police said.

Police said Kumar (47) was found hanging in his bedroom at his residence near here. "It was his son who found the cricketer hanging in his bedroom and informed us around 7.15 PM. Prima facie it is a suicide, but we are looking further into the matter," police told PTI.

Kumar, a first-class cricketer, had played for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy.

A native of Alappuzha, Kumar played 72 First-Class matches from 1991-92 to 2005-06 and scored 1,657 runs and taken 196 wickets.

He had also played 52 matches for Kerala and 17 matches for Railways where he was currently employed and also played the Duleep Trophy where he represented South Zone and Central Zone.

He had also figured in the India Under-19 Test and ODI teams in 1992.