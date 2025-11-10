<p>Bengaluru: Mayank Agarwal (64 n.o., 134b, 6x4) scored his second fifty of the match as Mukesh Choudhary's (3/70) triple strike kept the fourth Elite Group B fixture between Karnataka and Maharashtra on an even keel at the MCA Cricket Ground in Pune on Monday.</p>.<p>The visiting skipper hit 64 not out and shared a 50-run stand with Aneesh KV (17, 45b, 2x4) and a 48-run partnership with Shrijith KL (29, 62b, 5x4) to take Karnataka to 144 for five in 49.4 overs, leading Maharashtra by 157 runs at stumps on the third day. </p>.Ranji Trophy: Fortunes fluctuate on opening day between Karnataka and Maharashtra.<p>Mukesh bowled a sharp spell to pick up three, including wickets of the last match double centurions Karun Nair and Smaran R at a crucial juncture of the contest, with Karnataka in a strong position at 131/2. </p>.<p>Aneesh, who's time in the middle was a stark contrast to the first innings, was the first to go back, after falling victim to Vicky Ostwal's off-spin in the 15th over.</p>.<p>Agarwal was then joined by left-hander Shrijith, who once again failed to impress at a crucial No. 3 spot, following his 10-run first innings knock to give Mukesh his first wicket of the innings. </p>.<p>Earlier on, Maharashtra started the day at 200/6 but Jalaj Saxena's (72, 147b, 10x4) grit and Ostwal's (20, 92b, 2x4) temperament guided them to 256/6, with the duo stitching a 73-run partnership, batting almost 30 overs. </p>.<p>While it was the Karnataka spinners who turned the tide on day 2, it was Vidwath Kaverappa, who led from the front on the third day with figures of 2/74. </p>.<p>The 26-year-old broke Maharashtra's resistance and the partnership, removing Ostwal in the 86th over, caught off Smaran. </p>.<p>Ramakrishna Ghosh (36, 46b, 4x4, 1x6) joined Saxena in the middle and drove Maharashtra closer to Karnataka's total with a 26-run eighth-wicket stand. </p>.<p>Vidwath then got rid of the Saxena in the 92nd over to reduce the hosts to 282 for the loss of eight. </p>.<p>With Maharashtra still trailing Karnataka by 31 runs with two wickets in hand, Ghosh looked to counter-attack, collecting four fours and a six. </p>.<p>Mohsin Khan (3/64) removed Rajneesh Gurbani (1, 16b) to reduce the hosts to 292/9. The off-spinner continued to impress, having picked a career-best 6/29 in the last game against Kerala. </p>.<p>Ghosh, who had looked in control, was run out by Abhinav after a mix-up with Mukesh (0, 6b), a turning point that Karnataka capitalised on as Maharashtra were bowled out for 300 in 99.2 overs.</p>.<p><strong>SCOREBOARD</strong> KARNATAKA (I Innings): 313 MAHARASHTRA (I Innings O/n: 200): Prithvi Shaw c Aneesh b Mohsin 71 (92b 9x4) Arshin Kulkarni st Shrijith b Shreyas 34 (48b 5x4) Siddesh Veer st Shrijith b Shreyas 0 (4b) Ankeet Bawane b Shreyas 6 (17b) Sachin Dhas lbw Mohsin 21 (32b 2x4) SS Nawale a Aneesh b Shreyas 26 (98b 3x4) Jalaj Saxena c Mohsin b Vidwath 72 (147b 10x4). Vicky Ostwal c Smaran b Vidwath 20 (29b 2x4) Ramakrishna Ghosh (run out) 36 (46b 4x4 1x6) Rajneesh Gurbani c Nair b Mohsin 1 (16b) Mukesh Choudhary (not out) 0 (6b). Extras (NB-1 LB-5 B-6 W-1) 13. TOTAL (all out 99.2 overs) 300. Fall of wickets: 1-98 (Arshin) 2-100 (Veer) 3-112 (Bawane) 4-114 (Shaw) 5-139 (Dhas) 6-183 (Nawale) 7-256 (Ostwal) 2-282 (Jalaj) 9-292 (Gurbani). Bowling: Vidwath Kaverappa 18-0-74-2 Abhilash Shetty 7-0-35-0 Shreyas Gopal 35-5-70-4 M Venkatesh 8-1-46-0 Mohsin Khan 31.2-4-64-3. KARNATAKA (II Innings): KV Aneesh c Kulkarni b Ostwal 17 (45b 2x4) Mayank Agarwal (batting) 64 (134b 6x4) Shrijith KL 29 b Mukesh 29 (62b 5x4) Karun Nair c Ghosh b Mukesh 15 (34b 1x4) Smaran R lbw b Mukesh 4 (4b 1x4) Abhilash Shetty lbw (Jalaj) 4 (8b). Extras (B-9 LB-1 W-1) 11. TOTAL (for 5 wkts 49.4 overs) 144. Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Aneesh) 2-98 (Shrijith) 3-131 (Karun) 4-135 (Smaran) 5-144 (Abhilash). Bowling: Mukesh Choudhary 18-2-70-3 Ramakrishna Ghosh 6-1-10-0 Jalaj Saxena 16-4-1-36-1 Vicky Ostwal 9-5-18-1. Group B brief scores: At Porvorim: Goa: 284 all out & 230 all out in 65.4 overs (Abhinav Tejrana 69 Lalit Yadav 42 Rajashekhar Harikant 40) vs Madhya Pradesh: 181 all out & 21/1 in 10 overs. At Chandigarh: Chandigarh: 173 & (O/n: 168/7) 195 all out (Manan Vohra 32 Nikhil Thakur 32 Ankit Kaushik 38 Gaurav Puri 31 Raj Bawa 25; Ayush Goyal 4-48 Harpreet Brar 3-56) vs Punjab: 142 all out & 227/2 in 66.4 overs (Uday Saharan 117 n.o. Jashanpreet Singh 57 n.o.). Result: Punjab won by eight wickets. Punjab: 6 points; Chandigarh: 0. At Mangalapuram: Saurashtra 160 all out & (O/n: 47/1) 351/5 in 90 overs (Sammar Gajjar 31 Arpit Vasavada 74 Chirag Jani 152 Prerak Mankad 52; MD Nidheesh 2-61 Nedumankuzhy Basil 2-46) vs Kerala: 233 all out in 74.5 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 80 Baba Aparajith 69 Ankit Sharma 38; Jaydev Unadkat 4-42 Hiten Kanbi 2-53).</p>