Fakhar's 193 in vain as South Africa beat Pakistan by 17 runs

South Africa levelled the series with a 17-run win in the second one-day international against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday despite a spectacular innings by Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman.

Fakhar hit 193 off 155 balls with 10 sixes and 18 fours but he lacked support as Pakistan made 324 for nine in reply to South Africa's 341 for six.

Quinton de Kock, captain Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller hit half-centuries for South Africa, who were sent in.

Pakistan's chances seemed to be minimal when fast bowler Anrich Nortje dismissed captain Babar Azam for 31 in his first over and followed up with two more quick wickets to reduce the tourists to 85 for four.

However, Fakhar launched an astonishing assault to keep their hopes alive until he was run out in the last over.

Brief scores:

South Africa 341-6 in 50 overs (Q. de Kock 80, T. Bavuma 92, H. van der Dussen 60, D. Miller 50 not out; Haris Rauf 3-54)

Pakistan 324-9 in 50 overs (Fakhar Zaman 193; A. Nortje 3-63)

Result: South Africa won by 17 runs