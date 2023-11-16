JOIN US
Fantastic batting, good bowling sealed match for our team: PM Modi after India enters Cricket World Cup final

He also lauded Mohammed Shami's bowling performance, saying it will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 19:29 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded India's 'superlative performance' as it defeated New Zealand to enter the World Cup final.

'India puts up a superlative performance and enters the Finals in remarkable style. Fantastic batting and good bowling sealed the match for our team. Best wishes for the Finals,' Modi posted on X, congratulating the team.

He also lauded Mohammed Shami's bowling performance, saying it will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come.

'Today’s Semi Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami!' the PM said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed delight at India's win and said it has entered the final 'like a boss'.

'Enter into the final like a Boss. What an electrifying display of cricketing prowess. All the best for the showdown. Let's get the cup,' Shah said.

Virat Kohli's world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer followed by Mohammed Shami's demolition job in bowling powered India into the final of the World Cup with a 70-run victory over New Zealand in their last-four clash here on Wednesday.

(Published 15 November 2023, 19:29 IST)
