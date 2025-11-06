<p class="bodytext">The government is introducing a system in which new private medical establishments, including hospitals and clinics, will get a six-month ‘provisional registration’ to start operations without any inspection. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“This will prevent harassment,” Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told <span class="italic">DH</span>, conceding that hospitals and clinics faced problems like bribery to get registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act. </p>.<p class="bodytext">All private medical establishments are required to register under the KPME Act.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Recently, the government promulgated an ordinance amending the KPME Act to enable ‘provisional registration’. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Private medical establishments will be granted ‘provisional registration’ within 10 days of submitting application. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Establishments can start their operations with the provisional registration, which will be valid for six months. During this period, they can work towards complying with prerequisites for permanent registration,” Rao said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He added that his department was framing the necessary rules to start granting ‘provisional registration’. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The ‘provisional registration’ itself can be renewed up to September 2026, which is one year from when the KPME (Amendment) Ordinance commenced. </p>.<p class="bodytext">This ease-of-doing-business reform is similar to what the government did for industries in 2020-21 with the affidavit-based clearance (ABC) system.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Under the ABC system, industries can start operations while getting a three-year window to obtain various permits. </p>.<p class="bodytext">For permanent KPME registration, which is valid for five years, medical establishments should be located in hygienic surroundings, adequately staffed with qualified personnel, have sufficient space for its functions, obtain fire safety clearance and so on.</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold">Other certifications</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">The government has also decided that private medical establishments need not be inspected under KPME if they undergo a third-party audit by the Quality Control of India. Such establishments will get KPME registration within 10 days without any inspection.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Similarly, establishments that furnish accreditation certificates from the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), National Accreditation Board for Hospital and Healthcare Provides (NABH) or Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI) will get KPME registration in 10 days without any <br />further checks.</p>