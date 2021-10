Fifth Test between India and England rescheduled to July 2022

The fifth and final Test between India and England, which was suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp last month, was on Friday rescheduled to July next year.

The England ad Wales Cricket Board announced that the game has been moved to Edgbaston from Manchester and will be part of India's white-ball tour. The match will be held from July 1.

"With India leading the series 2-1, the concluding fifth match will now take place from July 1, 2022, at Edgbaston, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," said the ECB in a statement.

"Ticket holders do not have to take any action as all tickets will remain valid for the equivalent rearranged matchday at their host venue.

"Host venues will communicate the new fixture details to ticket purchasers and the options available to them, including the timeframe for requesting a refund if they are not able to attend the new match day," the ECB added.

Last month, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, in an interview with PTI, had made it clear that the rescheduled match would be an extension of the series and not a standalone game.

"We want the series to be completed as this will be our first series win (in England) since 2007," Ganguly had said.

India were leading 2-1 when the match was called off after the visiting players refused to step onto the field following positive Covid-19 cases among its support staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri.

Revised tour dates

July 1-5 - Rescheduled 5th LV= Insurance Test vs India, Edgbaston

July 7 - 1st Vitality T201, Ageas Bowl

July 9 - 2nd Vitality T20I, Edgbaston

July 10 - 3rd Vitality T20I, Trent Bridge

July 12 - 1st Royal London ODI, Kia Oval

July 14 - 2nd Royal London ODI, Lord's

July 17 - 3rd Royal London ODI, Emirates Old Trafford

August 25-29 - 2nd LV= Insurance Test vs South Africa, Emirates Old Trafford

Check out the latest videos from DH: