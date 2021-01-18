Ex-cricketer BS Chandrasekhar hospitalised in Bengaluru

Former cricketer B S Chandrasekhar admitted to hospital in Bengaluru

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 18 2021, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 09:41 ist
BS Chandrasekhar. Credit: Getty Images.

Former Karnataka cricketer B S Chandrasekhar was on Monday admitted to hospital in Bengaluru following complaints of fatigue, according to ANI.

According to the report, Chandrasekhar complained of fatigue and slurring in speech while watching a match and was rushed to a hospital.

Chandrasekhar's wife, Sandhya said that he is fine and will be back home in two days.

More details awaited.

Cricket
BS Chandrasekhar
Karnataka

