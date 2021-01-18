Former cricketer B S Chandrasekhar admitted to hospital in Bengaluru

Former Karnataka cricketer B S Chandrasekhar was on Monday admitted to hospital in Bengaluru following complaints of fatigue, according to ANI.

BS Chandrasekhar admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. He was fine & was watching match when he suddenly complained of fatigue and slurring in speech. So we took him to the hospital. He is fine and will be back home in two days: Sandhya Chandrasekhar, wife of BS Chandrasekhar https://t.co/o46jaoQZLb — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

According to the report, Chandrasekhar complained of fatigue and slurring in speech while watching a match and was rushed to a hospital.

Chandrasekhar's wife, Sandhya said that he is fine and will be back home in two days.

More details awaited.