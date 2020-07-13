Former players hail 'incredible' West Indies win

Former players hail 'incredible' West Indies win on resumption

Reuters
Reuters, Southampton,
  • Jul 13 2020, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 15:47 ist
West Indies captain Jason Holder, center right, hugs teammate John Campbell after their win on the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed West Indies' "incredible" victory over England in the series opener and said their performance had been all the more remarkable given cricket was just returning from the Covid-19 shutdown.

West Indies, No. 8 in the test rankings, arrived in England without batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Keemo Paul, who pulled out of the tour citing concerns about safety during the pandemic.

Few expected them to beat fourth-ranked England but Jason Holder's team prevailed by four wickets in a see-saw contest.

A "great week of test cricket," Vaughan said.

"For the West Indies to have come over to play is remarkable in these times... For them to have played so well & won is incredible," tweeted Vaughan.

"I don't even think England fans will be too disappointed...bloody love test cricket."

West Indies batting great Viv Richards was over the moon.

"First game after the break belongs to us," tweeted the former captain.

"Some gritty performance from the lads. This team deserves the win in this game. Congratulations boys. You make us proud."

Indian great Sachin Tendulkar praised the "good all-round" performance by both teams while captain Virat Kohli also hailed the "Top display of test cricket".

"Cricket is so much better with @windiescricket doing well in the longest format of the game," tweeted former India quick Irfan Pathan.

The three-test 'bio-secure' series moves to Manchester for the second match from Thursday.

British actor Hugh Laurie summed up the impact of the Southampton test on the game's followers.

"What a game of cricket. It doesn't solve anything, cure anything, make anything go away - but what a game of cricket," he tweeted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Michael Vaughan
Viv Richards
West Indies
England
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Test match
Test cricket
Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli

What's Brewing

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966

Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

China's lust for water

China's lust for water

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

 