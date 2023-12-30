Gerald Coetzee to miss 2nd Test against India due to pelvic inflammation

Centurion: South African pacer Gerald Coetzee isn't in the lineup for the second Test against India starting January 3 in Cape Town as he has developed a case of pelvic inflammation.
The 23-year-old developed the inflammation during the opening Test here and the discomfort only worsened as he continued bowling in the match that ended in three days.
"Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee will miss the second Betway Test against India after developing pelvic inflammation during the first Test at SuperSport Park," announced Cricket South Africa on the social media platform X.
Coetzee could bowl only five overs during the second innings, giving away 28 runs before his side dismantled India by an innings and 32 runs. He finished with figures of one for 74 during the first innings.
The pacer went for scans on Friday, which showed the extent of his injury.
Although no replacement has been announced yet by Cricket South Africa, head coach Shukri Conrad has deemed Coetzee's rest 'as a precautionary measure' for now.
Coetzee is the second South African cricketer to be ruled out of the series after skipper Temba Bavuma suffered the same fate, picking up a hamstring injury.
Dean Elgar, who is playing his final international series, will be leading the side in Cape Town.
As for Coetzee's replacement, South Africa can go with fellow pacers Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder.
South Africa's win in the opening Test allows it to lead the World Test Championship 2023-25 table with a 100% record.