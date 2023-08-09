Gill, Kishan climb to career-high 5th and 36th in ODI rankings

Power-hitter Nicholas Pooran (up six places to 14th) and skipper Rovman Powell (up 17 spots to 32nd) are the two biggest beneficiaries on the T20I batter rankings for West Indies, while pacer Alzarri Joseph (up 19 spots to 13th) and spinner Akeal Hosein (up six places to 14th) made giant strides up the list among T20I bowlers.