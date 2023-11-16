Gill still feeling the effects of dengue

Mumbai: Shubman Gill admitted that he is still tackling the effects of dengue despite having recovered from the illness a few weeks ago.
Gill was forced to miss a couple of World Cup games as a result of the condition, but he was able to bounce back in a few days’ time and has looked in good shape since returning.
In adverse conditions such as the one he had to endure during the course of his crucial 80 against New Zealand in the semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium, he was cramping by the 23rd over and had to come off the field. Turns out, he had an issue with his hamstring too.
“It started with cramps and then I pulled my hamstring a little bit,” he said. “It was quite humid and just the after-effects of dengue.”
When asked if he had to change his game in the aftermath, Gill answered in the negative but revealed that he doesn’t have the reserves he used to before contracting dengue.
“I have not adjusted anything in terms of my batting but because I have lost a bit of muscle mass, the reserve that I used to have before the dengue has decreased a little bit.
"I generally don't really get cramps like most do when playing in humid conditions. Even if it does happen, it happens after a long period of time, not so soon, but because I've lost a bit of muscle mass, the reserve has gone down a bit. It’s not really an issue,” he said in an effort to allay fears.