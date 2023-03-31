Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad cracked a blistering 92 off 50 balls to power Chennai Super Kings to 178/7

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Mar 31 2023, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 23:56 ist
Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia (L) greets teammate Rashid Khan after their win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Credit: PTI Photo

Gujarat Titans began the defence of their title with a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener here on Friday.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad cracked a blistering 92 off 50 balls to power Chennai Super Kings to 178/7 after being asked to bat.

In reply, the Titans reached the target in 19.2 overs.

Shubman Gill was the top scorer for the Titans, scoring a 36-ball 63.

Earlier, Gaikwad smashed nine sixes even though wickets fell at regular interval at the other end.

For the Titans, spinner Rashid Khan (2/26) and pacers Mohammed Shami (2/29) and Alzarri Joseph (2/33) picked two wickets each.

Brief Scores: 178 for 7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 92; Moeen Ali 23; Rashid Khan 2/26, Mohammed Shami 2/29, Alzarri Joseph 2/33)

Gujarat Titans 182 for 5 in 19.2 overs (Shubman Gill 63; Rajvardhan Hangargekar 3/36).

 

 

 

