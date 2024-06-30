Gutted for the time being, says Markram acknowledging scoreboard pressure

India, riding on a Virat Kohli special of 76 and some brilliant death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, out-maneuvered South Africa, which features some of the most explosive hitters in the shortest format, including Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, and Tristan Stubbs among others. The Proteas were in the hunt but in the end, fell just short in a chase of 176.