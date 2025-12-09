<p>Cuttack: Hardik Pandya smashed a sparkling unbeaten 28-ball 59 as India defeated South Africa by a massive 101 runs in the first T20I here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Returning to international cricket after recovering from quadricep injury, Pandya smashed six fours and four maximums to lift to 175 for six.</p>.<p>Tilak Varma (26) and Axar Patel (23) also chipped in with useful contributions after SA asked India to take first strike.</p>.Famous cricketers who announced their retirement this year.<p>In reply, SA folded for 74 in 12.3 overs with Dewald Brevis (22) emerging as the top-scorer. It was SA's lowest-ever score in T20I cricket.</p>.<p>For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/14), Varun Chakaravarthy (2/19), Jasprit Bumrah (2/17), Axar Patel (2/7), Shivam Dube (1/1) and Pandya (1/16) were among wickets.</p>.<p>Earlier, Lungi Ngidi (3/31) and Lutho Sipamla (2/38) shared five wickets for SA.</p>.<p>Brief Scores: India 175 for six in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 59 not out; Lungi Ngidi 3/31).</p>.<p>SA 74 all out in 12.3 overs (Dewald Brevis 22; Axar Patel 2/7). </p>