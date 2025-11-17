Menu
'Dead' on paper, UP woman's three-year ordeal to end as authorities rush to rectify error

During this time, the woman -- very much alive -- ran from pillar to post to get the clerical error rectified, only to meet "official apathy", she claimed.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 10:33 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 10:33 IST
