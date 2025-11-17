Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Unacceptable behaviour': Outrage over video showing fans 'pulling' singer Akon's pants at Bengaluru concert

'This is sad, they were harassing him live on stage. He is an international artist trying to perform for them and they are just harassing him', one said.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 10:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 10:34 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsTrendingAkon

Follow us on :

Follow Us