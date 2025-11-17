<p>Singer Akon recently performed in Bengaluru, which turned chaotic when fans started grabbing his trousers. </p><p>The video of the same was posted on Instagram by user named Zumair Khaja, which has garnered attention and has sparked widespread outrage online.</p><p>The video garnered over 6 million views and a flurry of comments, many calling it an 'unacceptable behaviour'. </p>.KFC signal in Bengaluru's Indiranagar loses 'KFC', netizens divided over 'landmark shift'.<p>"This is sad, they were harassing him live on stage. He is an international artist trying to perform for them and they are just harassing him," a user commented. </p><p>another user wrote, "this is highly unacceptable."</p><p>On X too netizens netizens called out the behaviour and said its 'harassment'.</p><p>"That's not just zero civic sense—that's straight-up harassment. Excitement is one thing, but yanking an artist's pants? Come on, Bengaluru, do better. Akon deserves respect on stage," a user commented.</p>.Bengaluru momo seller earns Rs 1 lakh a day; Content creator's reel sparks social media discussion.<p>"Absolute shameful behavior," wrote another. </p><p>"Zero respect, zero boundaries, and zero sense. Bengaluru is supposed to have some of the most mature crowds, but moments like this make it look like nobody knows how to behave anymore," another user commented. </p><p>Akon first performed in Delhi on November 9, followed by his performance in Bengaluru on November 14. </p><p>Akon, who has enjoyed popularity in India with singles like <em>Chammak Challo</em> and <em>Criminal</em> from Shah Rukh Khan’s <em>Ra.One,</em> performed in the country for the first time in 2007.</p>