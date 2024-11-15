Home
Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj picks all 10 wickets in 1st innings of Ranji match vs Kerala

Kamboj racked up figures of 10/49 in 30.1 overs, including 9 maidens. Kerala were bowled out for 291 runs in their first innings.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 06:57 IST

