Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj picks all 10 wickets in 1st innings of Ranji match vs Kerala

<p>Haryana fast bowler Anshul Kamboj on Friday achieved the rare feat of picking all 10 wickets in an innings, doing so against Kerala in a Ranji trophy match.</p><p>Kamboj racked up figures of 10/49 in 30.1 overs, including 9 maidens. Kerala were bowled out for 291 runs in their first innings.</p><p>He's just the 6th Indian bowler to achieve this feat in First-Class cricket & only the 3rd in Ranji Trophy, BCCI <a href="https://x.com/BCCIdomestic/status/1857306620059144294" rel="nofollow">said</a>.</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>