Haven't applied, won't apply for India coach's job: Andy Flower

Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower has no plans of throwing his hat in the ring for the India coach's job, the former Zimbabwe skipper confirmed after his team's exit from the IPL play-offs.

Rahul Dravid won't be continuing after the T20 World Cup and BCCI has invited fresh applications with May 27 being the deadline.

"I haven't applied. I won't be applying. I am happy with my involvement in the franchise game at the moment," the 56-year Flower said at a press conference on Wednesday.