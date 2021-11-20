Hopefully my last T20 will be in Chennai, says Dhoni

Hopefully my last T20 will be in Chennai, says Dhoni

The former India captain was speaking at a felicitation function organised for CSK

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Nov 20 2021, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 19:17 ist
Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Credit: AFP Photo

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday said his last T20, apparently in the Indian Premier League (IPL) could be in this city, but did not specify any time frame about a possible retirement from the cash-rich tournament.

The former India captain was speaking at a felicitation function organised for CSK for winning the 2021 edition of IPL. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin presided over the function.

Dhoni said he always planned his cricket and recalled he played his last ODI in his home town Ranchi.

"Hopefully my last T20 will be in Chennai... whether next year or in five years, we don't think about it," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mahendra Singh Dhoni
T20
IPL 2021
Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

 