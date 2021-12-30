How Mohammed Shami trained to improve his fitness

Former Indian batting coach, Sanjay Bangar, narrated the story of Mohammed Shami’s resurrection as a bowler when he was facing tough times. He said that the pacer had prepared a running track on an agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh after he was rejected by the selectors due to fitness issue.

Shami witnessed some tough times in his personal life and his form had also taken a dip. However, he has now returned fitter to the game.

Sharing an inspiring story about the bowler, the then batting coach of the Indian Team, Bangar said that Shami was rejected because of his fitness, and he took it seriously.

"There was a time in 2016 or 2017 when his fitness levels had dropped. He was also going through some tough times in his personal life. But he went back and took it seriously, not getting selected on fitness grounds. I remember him telling me that when he went back during that phase - he is someone who has got some agricultural lands in UP – he made a running track on one of those fields and he used to work a lot on his distance running, his speed and agility run as well. And that's how he got his bowling fitness back," Bangar said on the Byjus's Cricket Live Show.

On Tuesday, Shami became the fifth Indian pacer to take 200 Test wickets, and became the third fastest one to do so.

Bangar also added that looking at Shami running, one can see if he is fully fit, if he is not, there will be a little stutter.

"If you look at Shami… just look at his running… if he is not at his best then you will find that he is stuttering in his run-up when you look at him pacing through the run-up, placing and running nicely and fluently, you will realise that he has the balance," pointed out Bangar.

