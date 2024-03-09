I know what it's like to lose to Indian 'B' Team: Tim Paine on England's series defeat

New Delhi: Tim Paine loves watching bitter rivals England lose any series but the former Australia captain compared England's series defeat in India to 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying he knows what it is like to be beaten by an Indian 'B' team in Test cricket.

"I know what it's like to be beaten by an Indian B team. Unfortunately, it happened to us on our home soil," he said on Around the Wicket podcast.

"I thoroughly enjoy watching England play the game, I love the way they are going about it. I love watching them lose. Don't get me wrong but they are entertaining and exciting," Paine added.

Paine was Australian captain during 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where Rishabh Pant delivered stunning performance and India claimed a famous 2-1 series win away from home.

On Engalnd's crushing defeat, former skipper said to another former Australia captain Brad Haddin, "Some huge names out for India, which should have certainly helped the English."

Devoid of then captain Virat Kohli, who flew back home after the first Test, Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out of the first two games, pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav who were out with injuries, and no Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah, who were unavailable for the final Test in Gabba, Ajinkya Rahane led a pack of spirited youngsters to hand India a memorable series victory.

Playing without the likes of Kohli, Shami, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, India inflicted a 4-1 series defeat on England after winning the Dharamsala Test by an innings and 64 runs on Saturday.

It is England's first series loss under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes.